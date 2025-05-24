Watch Now
New Whataburger restaurant opens in Pueblo Friday

Pueblo Whataburger
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new Whataburger restaurant just opened in the City of Pueblo! There's a lot of locals who are anxious to give it a try because it's the city's first.

People wrapped around the building Friday morning for the 11 a.m. opening.

The location is located near the intersection of South Prairie Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard.

Daimon Byrd says he was the first in line. He tells News5 he claimed his spot at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

