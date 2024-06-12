New 'Ladders Trail' is now open in North Cheyenne Cañon Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has announced the opening of the new Ladders Trail.

The 2.5-mile extension is located in North Cheyenne Cañon Park and provides a multi-use connection between Middle Columbine Trail, Captain Jacks Trail, Gold Camp Road and Stratton Open Space that parallels Gold Camp Road.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, one of the highlights of the project is the custom-built timber bridge, which allows an interchange between Captain Morgans Bike Trail and the new Ladders Trail.

The bridge was partially funded by the following:



Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association (COSMBA)

Pikes Peak Recreation Alliance (PPORA)

Colorado Springs Sports Corporation’s Stewardship Fund

According to the city, part of the Sports Corporation's funding went to a portion of registration fees from small fundraising events and the Pikes Peak APEX.

The city says the Ladders Trail was funded by the following:



Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART)

Trails, Open and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program

Friends of Cheyenne Cañon

The Penrose Trail and the downhill bike-only Captain Morgans Trail were adopted into the PRCS trail system, according to the city. They also say these trails will be maintained by the city, as well as volunteers from local bike organizations.

___





