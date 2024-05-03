Music and Blossom Festival kicks off in Cañon City, runs through Sunday

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City is in full bloom this week. The Music and Blossom Festival kicked off with music competitions from more than 50 schools across Colorado.

The festival has been going on for more than 80 years, and it's a big deal for the Fremont County community.

"Small town Cañon City, there's not a lot going on most of the time, so it's a great way to just bring everyone here and have a great little community and show all the beautiful things that we have to offer here," said Emily Meuli, Music and Blossom Festival Queen.

One event organizers say is a must-see is the parade, which is Saturday at 1 p.m. on Main Street.

To learn more, visit the Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival's website.

