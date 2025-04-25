Motorless Morning to happen at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fun activity is returning to Garden of the Gods this weekend that will get you experiencing the park in a way that only happens a few times a year.

Motorless Morning is set to take place Sunday morning from 5:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and will be a perfect opportunity for a bike or run in one of Colorado Springs' natural wonders.

No vehicles will be allowed in the park for the morning, offering a much quieter experience than usual.

Parking will be available near the visitor center, but this is a popular event, so expect a lot of foot traffic! For more fun-filled events this weekend, check out our list below!

Around Town Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 25 - April 27, 2025 James Gavato

___





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.