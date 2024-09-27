Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels upcoming concert at the Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that they've canceled their upcoming concert at the Ford Amphitheater, which was supposed to happen Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the band said Johnny Van Zant's daughter had a sudden emergency illness, and he had to leave the tour to be with her through continued testing, diagnosis and treatment.

The band says the local promoter will be directing you for a refund.

___





City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged. City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.