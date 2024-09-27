Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels upcoming concert at the Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that they've canceled their upcoming concert at the Ford Amphitheater, which was supposed to happen Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the band said Johnny Van Zant's daughter had a sudden emergency illness, and he had to leave the tour to be with her through continued testing, diagnosis and treatment.
The band says the local promoter will be directing you for a refund.
