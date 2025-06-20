Watch Now
Looking to beat the heat? Fountains and spray grounds open in Colorado Springs

PANORAMA PARK .png
KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman
Children enjoy splash pad at Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs Monday.
PANORAMA PARK .png
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Looking to beat the heat this weekend? There are several options in Colorado Springs for swimming and splashing.

Below is a list of spray grounds, where they're located and their operating hours:

  • Deerfield Hills Spray Ground
    • Deerfield Hills Community Center
    • Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Watering Hole at Venezia Park
    • John Venezia Community Park
    • Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Splash Pad at Panorama Park
    • Panorama Park
    • Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Uncle Wilber Fountain in Acacia Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

For hours and costs of the Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools in Colorado Springs, visit the Pikes Peak YMCA's website. Due to structural integrity of facilities, Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center are closed until further notice.

For more information on the spray grounds and fountains, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

____

