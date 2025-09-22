Local teacher to ride in Air Force Thunderbird at Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A teacher at Widefield High School will get to take a ride in an Air Force Thunderbird this week to honor her heroism and service.

The Thunderbirds selected Laura Smith as the '2025 Hometown Hero' for the Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show. It's a title given to someone who is making a difference in the community.

According to the Thunderbirds, during a varsity game between Widefield High School and Harrison High School, a player suddenly collapsed on the field.

Smith immediately sprang into action and gave the student CPR, saving the athlete's life. She also has been recognized as the 2024 Red Cross Hero of the Year.

At Widefield High School, Smith is a co-designer of the athletic training curriculum. The Thunderbirds say she has also stepped in to provide coverage for athletic events and has also helped coaches recertify in CPR/AED.

Smith has also done the following:



coached youth soccer

volunteered at Widefield Elementary of the Arts

served four years as PTO co-president

serves on the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) committee

Smith's ride with the Thunderbirds will happen on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Pueblo Wings of Pride Air Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Pueblo Memorial Airport, which is located northwest of Vineland.

To buy tickets, visit the Pueblo Wings of Pride's website.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.