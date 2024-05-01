Watch Now
Last day to visit Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex is Wednesday

Wednesday is the last day to visit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex before it closes.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 22:20:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday is the last day to visit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex before it closes. The closure is happening so crews can work on getting the main building at the historic El Paso County Courthouse ready for a public reopening.

The museum has been closed since July 2023 so a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system could be installed. The HVAC system is nearly done, and the museum needs to make sure it's working right.

The annex is located at 121 South Tejon Street in Suite 100.

A reopening date for the museum has not been announced yet.
