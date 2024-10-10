'In their Honor Veterans Day Parade' asks for sponsors and participants

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Organizing Committee for the 'In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade' in Colorado Springs is asking for sponsors and participants.

The parade says they have already received more than 60 entries and will cap the number at 100 entries, or they will no longer accept entries on October 25 at 4 p.m.

If you had previously signed up for the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade, you are asked to re-register.

WATCH: Veterans Day Parade is back on and the city wants you to be there

Parade participation is free and they are welcoming the following:



military units

veteran groups

community organizations

The Organizing Committee is also looking for donations, and they also have a Flag Sponsor position where they will invite local busisnesses to provide American flags for attendees.

For more information on how to participate in the parade or to be a sponsor, visit In Their Honor's website.

