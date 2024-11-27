Icons Bar is now back open with a new location downtown, get a inside look

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of Colorado Springs' only LGBTQ+ bars is back open after having to close for nearly a year. Icons re-opened this month at a new location downtown.

“Oh, man, it was a wild year, to say the least, but we're really proud of the final product and just excited to welcome everyone back,” John Wolfe said.

Icons is back with a new look.

“We just wanted it to feel familiar but elevated and make the most of the situation. So that's what we've tried to do,” John said.

The bar opened its new doors during a winter blizzard. The owners John Wolfe and Josh Franklin said the snowy weather did not stop the crowds of people from lining up to get a look inside the new space.

“It was really clear the first night that we opened our doors, in the middle of a blizzard, that this community was waiting for this to happen, and a blizzard couldn't keep them back. We had so many people here that first weekend. It's all been going really, really well. I think people appreciate the space, all the hard work and love that we put into the building, and are just happy that we're back in business,” Josh said.

During the pandemic, Josh and John first opened Icons on Bijou Street in Downtown Springs, but after a fire last December, the owners had to come up with a plan b.

“December 4, our neighbors had the fire for the first two months. We thought we were going to be back in our original space, so we were just doing fundraising concerts to try to keep our staff afloat. Then in February, we found out we would never be going back there, and that shifted everything,” John said.

Josh and John had to pivot. So they decided to go a block over and buy a building on Kiowa Street.

“Then it was a total gut renovation for five months that we were just blood sweat and tears into the space trying to get it open,” John said.

This month they introduced people to the bigger and brighter Icons.

Eleanor Sheahan

“So it's twice the size of our last one. So that's been a learning curve, for sure, and we've also implemented some new things that people were wanting at the last place that we can do here. So on the weekends, on Fridays, we have a house band that plays for our professional singing bartenders. That's really fun. We have an amazing DJ on Saturday nights, and that's really fun,” John said.

Looking to bust a move, people can take a spin under the disco ball on the new dance floor.

Eleanor Sheahan

“There’s not a bad seat in the house anymore. You can see the stage from everywhere, which was our main focus to make sure we could celebrate the singers that are here. You don't need reservations anymore with the new space, so we can welcome everyone in all day, every day,” John said.

There are also three different outdoor spaces for people to enjoy a drink under the stars.

“Our outdoor spaces, I love. We have a small little roof deck that you can see Pikes Peak from. I'm a homegrown boy, so seeing my mountain from our business is really special. Beautiful back patio, front patio. There's lots of little nooks and spaces to celebrate,” Josh said.

The owners said Icons is here to support the community just as the community has supported them.

“With the community support we got, we raised over $65,000 with over 600 individual contributors. So this kind of feels like it belongs to the community now, as well as our staff as a whole, versus when we opened and it was just the two of us and our little hole in the wall, this feels much more like a staple for the community and by the community,” John said.

The bar is known for its Iconic Icons professional singing bartenders. Josh said the performers, drag bingo and trivia nights are all returning.

“I am in the business of creating joy, and I think that's what we hope people walk away from after an experience here at icons is just like having a bit more joy in your life,” Josh said.

They hope to spread kindness and joy this holiday season.

“Our number one rule is be kind or be gone. So that's how we live our lives, and that's how we run our business,” Josh said.

“Everybody has a home and a family here. That's the goal,”John said.

Icons is open every day.

“I mean the fact that we are more we have more in common than we don't, you know, and if you've never been to a queer establishment before and you're afraid or you have preconceived notions, come see us like check check this out, because it's hard not to have a good time and to get to know some people and have great conversations and support each other,” John said.

For more information visit their website.

