Ice Castles tickets are to go on sale Tuesday, limited dates available

CRIPPLE CREEK — Thanks to recent snowfall and cold temperatures, the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek are already taking shape!

On Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. a limited amount of tickets will be on sale, according to the group. The dates for sale are usually peak times and based on historical data, giving a good idea of when it will be cold enough for the castles to maintain their shapes.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Ice Castle's website.

A spokesperson says the ice castles are set to open in late December depending on weather conditions.

WATCH: How are the Ice Castles maintained all winter?

There will also be an ice castle display in Eagle, Colorado.

