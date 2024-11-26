Ice Castles tickets are to go on sale Tuesday, limited dates available

CRIPPLE CREEK — Thanks to recent snowfall and cold temperatures, the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek are already taking shape!
On Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. a limited amount of tickets will be on sale, according to the group. The dates for sale are usually peak times and based on historical data, giving a good idea of when it will be cold enough for the castles to maintain their shapes.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Ice Castle's website.
A spokesperson says the ice castles are set to open in late December depending on weather conditions.
WATCH: How are the Ice Castles maintained all winter?
There will also be an ice castle display in Eagle, Colorado.
