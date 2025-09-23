Ice Castles returning to two locations in Colorado this Winter

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Ice Castles are returning to two locations in Colorado this Winter!

The winter wonderland includes the following made completely out of ice:



sculptures

mazes

tunnels

This year, the castles will once again be in Cripple Creek, and they are returning to Silverthorne, which is located about two hours northwest of Colorado Springs.

“We're excited to return to Cripple Creek as we've been very well received in the community and by guests from all over,” said Kyle Standifird, the CEO of Ice Castles.

The castles haven't been in Silverthorne since 2011.

Crews will begin building the castles next month. They say the Ice Castles will typically open in late December depending on weather.

Ticket sales will begin on December 2. To purchase tickets, visit the Ice Castles website.

