Ice Castles in Cripple Creek to open Thursday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A popular winter attraction is opening this week. The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek will on open Thursday.

The new location in Eagle will open on December 20. Guests will be able to slide down ice slides and explore ice caverns and tunnels. For the first time, there will be a 'Polar Pub Ice Bar' where guests can enjoy drinks and concessions.

Officials say this is the first time the ice castles have opened before Christmas. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Ice Castle's website.

