Holiday Stroll happening in Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs is hosting its Holiday Stroll with Santa, the Grinch and a free hot chocolate bar Wednesday!

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shops will stay open late, and Santa and the Grinch will be strolling Tejon Street and Bijou Street.

There will also be a 'warming station' with a free hot chocolate bar on North Tejon Street across from Acacia Park. You can also Skate in the Park during the Downtown Holiday Stroll.

There will also be carolers and musicians downtown during the festivities.

“Festive events like the holiday stroll remind people that shopping Downtown is an experience like no other place in Colorado Springs,” said Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Downtown Partnership. “This kind of engagement makes shopping fun for the whole family as you run into friends in the stores and restaurants, and get the opportunity to chat and take photos with holiday characters on the decorated streets.”

For more information about the event, visit the Downtown Colorado Springs website.

