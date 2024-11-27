Holiday season begins with Tuesday's Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting

PUEBLO — The holiday season began with a bang in Pueblo. The 23 annual Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting happened Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people came out for the annual tradition and were greeted by the holiday lights display and a fireworks show.

"The holidays mean bringing us together as a family, making memorable memories, and really putting our hearts in together and spending time together," said Ariel Wilcox, a Pueblo resident. "It means so much to me."

Pueblo County dedicated the holiday event to its facilities crews who arranged the event and hung all of the lights.

