Highlighting Pueblo's tourist attractions during National Tourism Week

PUEBLO, Colo. — For the past few years, Pueblo has become a hub for tourism. We're highlighting some of its many attractions during National Tourism Week.

This year, Pueblo is focusing on American Disability Act locations, such as the Pueblo Museum and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

The Riverwalk also announced a $10 million expansion and upgrade project that is expected to begin this summer.

WATCH: Pueblo Riverwalk to receive $10 million upgrade this summer

The Home of Heroes also attracted crowds from all over the world during the USA Boxing Olympic Qualifying last month.

WATCH: Pueblo hosts 2024 USA Boxing International Invitational

Other upcoming events in Pueblo include the Colorado State Fair, which set a five-year record for attendance last year.

WATCH: How the State Fair economically impacts Puebl

Pueblo is also home to the Chile and Frijole Festival, which happens every year in September.

WATCH: Chile and Frijoles Festival kicks off in Pueblo

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce explains how the economic impact has helped the community of Pueblo.

"So, in 2022, we saw $103 million worth of economic impact," said Mandy Thacker, Community Development Coordinator with the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. "We don't have the numbers for (20)23 quite yet, but we know that they definitely will be higher than they were in 2022 and of course, we want to continue to see a rise in 2024 and we expect that."

The City of Pueblo is a hidden gem for local restaurants, outdoor trails, and much more, so take some time to check out the Home of Heroes!

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.