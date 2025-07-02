Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hanging Lake Trailhead in Glenwood Springs opens Tuesday following upgrades

Exciting news for outdoor enthusiasts! The Hanging Lake Trail, located in Glenwood Springs, is officially opening today after being closed for winter and spring upgrades. Despite the three and a half hour drive from Colorado Springs, many hikers agree that the stunning views make the trip worthwhile.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday is an exciting day for those who love to be outdoors! Hanging Lake Trailhead in Glenwood Springs is now open!

The hike is a one mile trail, which climbs about 1,200 feet to the lake.

It was closed all winter and spring for trail upgrades.

Even though it is a three and a half hour drive from Colorado Springs, News5 knows plenty of hikers who think it is worth it.

Reservations are required if you want to hike the trailhead. To book yours, visit the City of Glenwood Springs website.

