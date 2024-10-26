Halloween events happening in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for some spooky fun this weekend? Check out these events happening in the Pikes Peak region.

Boo at the Zoo

This is the last weekend for Boo at the Zoo at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. It's a perfect weather weekend to show off those great costumes and not have to worry about the cold like last weekend. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The entire zoo is covered with Halloween decorations and several different animal demonstrations.

"It's really become a tradition for a lot of our local families over the decades we've been putting on this event," said Rachel Wright with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "We've seen some really creative costumes. We love the family theme costumes and it's just a unique way to kind of make the Halloween season last a little longer."

The last night for Boo at the Zoo is, of course, on Halloween, which is next Thursday, and tickets are going fast! More information here.

Venetucci Farm's Pumpkin Fest

On Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Venetucci Farm is welcoming dogs on the property for a Pup-kin Fest. It's an opportunity for your costumed pup to parade around the farm for photos, contests and treats!

Fright at the Boo!seum

Also happening this weekend, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs is offering free admission for children under 12 who are wearing a costume.

Fright at the Boo!seum is happening Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It will feature family activities including trivia, treats, and of course, you can also check out the museum's exhibits showcasing the inspiring stories of Team USA athletes.

Witches, Warlocks and Ghouls

You may see some creepy characters riding bikes in Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday. The second annual Witches, Warlocks, and Ghouls bike ride is set to take place between noon and 5 p.m.

It's a fundraiser benefiting the Circle of Hope Fund at UCHealth Memorial Hospital. Riders will pedal through the streets of Downtown dressed in their spookiest attire and decked out bikes.

There is a family-friendly route that starts at good neighbors meeting house on Columbia Street, and a route for more skilled riders starting at the Bon Shopping Center on North Wahsatch Avenue.

