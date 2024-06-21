Gold Hill Mesa concert Saturday will benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gold Hill Mesa is holding a free concert featuring Dr. Fine Rhythm and Blues Revue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The concert will benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.
Resources to help transition from military to civilian
The event will be held on the lawn of Gold Hill Mesa on South Raven Mine Drive, which is located on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.
It is recommended that you bring chairs and blankets to listen to the live music. Food trucks will be at the concert, and drinks will be available at a beverage tent. Pets are welcome.
“This is a fantastic way to celebrate the summer months,” said Bob McLaughlin, retired Army colonel and executive director of Mt. Carmel. “And it will benefit our services as we help those who served our nation.”
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides supportive services, connection to community resources and safe event space for veterans. The nonprofit was founded by Jay Cimino, who passed away earlier this year.
Celebrating the life and legacy of businessman & philanthropist Jay Cimino
To learn more about Mt. Carmel, visit their website.
___
History of the Western Street Breakfast
The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.