Fun things to do during spring break in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you're looking for fun activities this spring break, there are plenty of events happening in Colorado Springs!

Spring Into Victory

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) in Colorado Springs has some Olympic athlete meet-and-greets. The 'Spring Into Victory' event runs all week, offering visitors a chance to experience the thrill of the Olympic Games.

Guests can do the following:



test their skills in curling

participate in trivia challenges

get a close look at Olympic artifacts

Special events include a laser pistol demonstration by Olympian Samantha Schultz and a transport scavenger hunt for kids.

"I think parents and kids should definitely come into the museum this week because it's our special 'Spring Into Victory' celebration... so we'll actually be open seven days..., including Tuesday and Wednesday, which doesn't typically happen," said Drew Hurdorn, Guest Experience Supervisor for the USOPM. "The reason why we're doing that is to generate fun and excitement this week with a renewed sense of curiosity going into the spring season."

For locals, the museum is also offering discounted admission Saturday, making it a budget-friendly option for spring break fun.

For more information, click here.

CityROCK Climbing Camps

Indoor climbing camps will be available for ages six to 14. There are 9 a.m. to noon sessions, as well as a 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. sessions. There is also a four day climbing camp where kids can do the following:



learn the basics of climbing culture

grow in teamwork

hone their problem-solving skills

challenge their fears and strengths

CityROCK says these coach-led activities allow participants to build on their experiences each day at camp.

One day sessions start at $69 and four day sessions start at $279. For more information or to register, click here.

Spring Break STEAM Camp

Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) will come to life at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry (WMMI)! They will be hosting a camp Tuesday through Thursday.

The morning session will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon session will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is $50 for the full day and $30 for a half day. Member and sibling discounts are available.

The following topics will be covered during each session:



Tuesday morning: mining

Tuesday afternoon: industry

Wednesday morning: geology

Wednesday afternoon: chemistry

Thursday morning: electricity

Thursday afternoon: physics

For more information or to register, visit the WMMI website.

Spring Break at Glen Eyrie

The Glen Eyrie Castle is a 67-room English Tudor-style castle built by General William Jackson Palmer, the founder of Colorado Springs. The house was his dream home and is located in the northwest foothills near Garden of the Gods.

Tours are $12 a person. They are available Monday through Saturday at noon and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. There is also an afternoon tea at the castle available Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Spring Break Camp

Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting its 'Spring Break Camp- Junior Naturalist' spring break week. The camp lasts Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children in first through fifth grade will explore what being the following is like as part of the camp:



an artist

a scientist

a detective

a steward

Children can enjoy the outdoors by creating, detecting, experimenting and taking care of nature.

The camp is $155 for member children and $165 for non member children. For more information, visit El Paso County's website.

For more spring break fun, check out the Visit COS website.

