Fun-filled events this weekend August 30 - September 1

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From car shows to getting that delicious state fair classic food, here are a few of our favorite events.
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift-Off
This event celebrates Labor Day with breathtaking hot air balloon launches. The event will feature:
- hot air balloon launches
- family-friendly fun and activities
- local vendors
For more information about this event, see the event website.
50th Annual Commonwheel Art Festival
This free art event is considered the Pikes Peak Region's premiere art festival. Art patrons will be able to enjoy the celebration of original fine art and contemporary crafts, local musicians, and specialty food. For more information about this event, see the event website.
Rocky Rock Music Festival
The Rocky Rock Music Festival will surely be a rocking good time featuring live music from 12 local bands, a variety of local small business vendors, food trucks, a raffle, and a silent auction. For more information about this event, visit the event website.
Gentlemen, Start Your Engines
Lovers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb can come to this event which honors the 2024 PPIHC Hall of Fame inductees, Clint Vahsholtz, Ari Vatanen, Ted Foltz, and Beck Bechtelheimer. Eventgoers will be able to see other Hill Climb Hall of Famers as well as exciting race photos taken by Pulitzer Prize winner, Robert Jackson. For more information about this event, see the event website.
Colorado State Fair
The Colorado State Fair makes a return to Southern Colorado. Fried food, live music, livestock, and more, mark the 152 state fair, and plans to have a blast in Colorful Colorado. Click here for more details and everything you need to know.
If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high.
