Fun-filled events this weekend August 30 - September 1

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From car shows to getting that delicious state fair classic food, here are a few of our favorite events.

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift-Off

This event celebrates Labor Day with breathtaking hot air balloon launches. The event will feature:



hot air balloon launches

family-friendly fun and activities

local vendors

For more information about this event, see the event website.

WATCH: Labor Day Lift Off Of Years Past

50th Annual Commonwheel Art Festival

This free art event is considered the Pikes Peak Region's premiere art festival. Art patrons will be able to enjoy the celebration of original fine art and contemporary crafts, local musicians, and specialty food. For more information about this event, see the event website.

WATCH: Sights and Sounds of the Commonwheel Art Festival

Rocky Rock Music Festival

The Rocky Rock Music Festival will surely be a rocking good time featuring live music from 12 local bands, a variety of local small business vendors, food trucks, a raffle, and a silent auction. For more information about this event, visit the event website.

Gentlemen, Start Your Engines

Lovers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb can come to this event which honors the 2024 PPIHC Hall of Fame inductees, Clint Vahsholtz, Ari Vatanen, Ted Foltz, and Beck Bechtelheimer. Eventgoers will be able to see other Hill Climb Hall of Famers as well as exciting race photos taken by Pulitzer Prize winner, Robert Jackson. For more information about this event, see the event website.

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair makes a return to Southern Colorado. Fried food, live music, livestock, and more, mark the 152 state fair, and plans to have a blast in Colorful Colorado. Click here for more details and everything you need to know.

2024 Colorado State Fair kicked off Friday

___





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.