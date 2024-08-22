Fun-filled events this weekend August 23 - 25

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From car shows to getting that delicious state fair classic food, here are a few of our favorite events.

Colorado College Woman's Soccer

Fill the Hill! In the mood for some sports, go check out the Colorado College Tigers take on the Northern Colorado Bears. This event is free and will take place on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Stewart Field.

The Big 3 Automotive Classic Car Show

In the mood to get some eyes on some candy paint, head on over to the Colorado Springs Event Center. To participate with a vehicle it is $35, just want to take a look, $10 for spectators. The show begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday. More information here.

AdAmAn Alley Dance Party

In the mood to meet others and bust a move? Make your way down to AdAmAn Alley for a dance party! Presented by Revel ReMix the event is $15 to dance the night away with cumbia music by JR Y Los Pachucos. More here. The party kicks off at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Colorado Springs Comic Con

In the mood for some superheroes and pop culture, take a day to stop at the three day Colorado Springs Comic Con, hosted at the Broadmoor World Arena. Expect appearances from guests like Quinton Aaron who plays Michael Oher in The Blind Side. Learn more here.

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair makes a return to Southern Colorado. Fried food, live music, livestock, and more, mark the 152 state fair, and plans to have a blast in Colorful Colorado. Click here for more details and everything you need to know.

