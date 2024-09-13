Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 13 - 15

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From a walk for a good cause to a wine festival, there's plenty happening across the state.

Fiestas Patrias

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the largest Hispanic Heritage Festival in southern Colorado! The third annual Fiestas Patrias is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs at the intersection of East Vermijo Avenue and South Tejon Street. The event includes food, Mexican wrestling, dancing horses, ballet folklorico, local art, live music and more! More information here.

Fiestas Patrias kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

Pawtoberfest

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will be hosting its Pawtoberfest fundraiser on Saturday! It will be held at Union Printers Home on South Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The dog-friendly festival features craft brews, pet contests, activities and food from local food trucks. Tickets range from $20 - $55 and proceeds will benefit homeless, abandoned and abused animals in the Pikes Peak region. More information here.

Annual Pawtoberfest returns to support the HSPPR

2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening Saturday at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and a Promise Ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. The walk will start when the ceremony ends and will happen rain or shine. There is no fee to walk, but you are asked to donate to the fight against Alzheimer's. All funds will go to the Alzheimer's Association,which is a nonprofit organization. More information here.

Palmer Lake Wine Festival

The Palmer Lake Wine Festival is happening Saturday at the Palmer Lake Recreation Center! Spend the day enjoying wine tastings from 25 wineries in Colorado. The event will feature live music, food and gift vendors. VIP admission starts at noon and general admission will be from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets start at $40. A portion of proceeds will go to Tri-Lakes Cares, a volunteer-supported resource center that aims to improve people's lives through release programs. More information here.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will have their home opener on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town. Former Broncos quarterback and current Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's status for Sunday's game is in question due to a calf injury. Nonetheless, Denver looks to get their first win of the NFL season behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Steelers are coming off of an 18-10 victory last Sunday in Atlanta. More information here.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.