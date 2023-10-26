Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 27th - 29th

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. Whether you are in the mood for a costume party or coffin race, there are plenty of spooktacular fun events happening this weekend, here are just a few of our picks.

Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races

The Emma Crawford Coffin Races, Parade, and Festival race back to Manitou Springs for the 29th year this October. On Saturday, October 28 is when most of the festivities will take place. Get all the information from parking to event schedules here.

Bouncing Boo Bash

The Halloween Bouncing Boo Bash and trunk-or-treat event is back for its fourth year! This year's charity event is set for October 29th at the Skyzone Trampoline Park. Families can enjoy free candy and contests. Event organizer Justina Baker, AKA Queen of Halloween, told News5 the event brings out the joy in kids and adults alike. You can bring non-perishable food donations for care and share or gently used coats for the Springs Rescue Mission. Register here.

Boo at the Zoo

The annual Boo at the Zoo at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo kicks off on Friday for families looking to get in the Halloween spirit. The event will include a haunted house for all ages, 25 treat stations, a pumpkin patch, a spooky graveyard, and much more. Tickets are available here.

First ever Denver Día de Muertos Parade and Festival

Denver’s first-ever Día de Muertos Parade and Festival. The festival begins at noon this Saturday at Civic Center Park with a parade starting an hour earlier at 7th and Santa Fe Drive. The family-friendly event is free of charge. For more info., click here.

Terror on Tejon Block Party

Up for a costume party? Make your way down to Colorado Springs this weekend for the Terror on Tejon Block Party kicking off Saturday at 6 p.m. The event will also include a Halloween costume contest for cash and more prizes! $15 pre-sale gets you into all the participating bars/clubs. More info here.

