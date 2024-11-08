Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 8 - 10

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Veterans Day Parade to a Switchbacks FC playoff game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade

Head to Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday to celebrate and honor our local veterans ahead of Veterans Day. The In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade will begin at noon. The parade will run along North Tejon Street, starting at East St. Vrain Street and ending on East Vermijo Avenue. More information here.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Playoff Game

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC made it to the second round of the USL playoffs! They will host Orange County SC at Weidner Field on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $28. More information here. Can't make it to the game in person? Click here for information on how you can watch.

CSU Pueblo Football

The Thunderwolves will play their final home game of the season Saturday against Colorado School of Mines. CSU Pueblo is currently ranked seventh in Division II, while the Orediggers are ranked 14. A win secures an RMAC title for the Thunderwolves. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the Thunderbowl. More information here.

Cat Fest Colorado

Willing to make a trip to Denver? Cat Fest Colorado is happening this Sunday at The National Western Complex Expo Hall on Humboldt Street. There will be food, a cat video cafe, face painting, cat craft making, kitties up for adoption and much more! Tickets start at $20. More information here.

