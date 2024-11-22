Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 22 - 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From Vintage Market Days to the Switchbacks championship game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days is happening all weekend long at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs! The event will be held from Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home decor, and much more. Tickets start at $12. More information here.

USL Championship

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are hosting the USL Championship on Saturday! They will face Rhode Island FC at Weidner Field at 10 a.m. as they look to win their first ever USL Championship. In May, the Switchbacks defeated Rhode Island 3-1. Tickets for the game start at $79. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The annual Skate in the Park holiday celebration continues this weekend! The event takes place at Acacia Park. Sessions Friday are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, you can skate from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday's sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 per session. More information here.

WATCH: Skate in the Park a marketing boost for Downtown Colorado Springs

Santa Express Train

The Santa Express Train to the Royal Gorge is back! Board the train and enjoy the winter wonderland along the way. Children will get to meet Santa and will receive a special gift from him. The train departs at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $94. More information here.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.