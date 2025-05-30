Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 30 - June 1, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From The 719 Battle of The Food Trucks to the Colorado Springs Spartan Trifecta Weekend, there's plenty to enjoy!

The 719 Battle of The Food Trucks

The 719 Battle of The Food Trucks is happening this Sunday! The ultimate foodie showdown in Colorado Springs is a friendly competition to support Angels of America's Fallen. Enjoy delicious eats and live entertainment. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The MeanWhile Block on South Sierra Madre Street. More information here.

Colorado Springs Spartan Trifecta Weekend

The Colorado Springs Spartan Trifecta Weekend is back at Fort Carson for the 12th year in a row! It will be held at the Mountain Post on Saturday and Sunday. Participants over the age of 13 can choose between a 5km, 10km, 21km and 50km. There is also a kids 1-3km race. More information here.

16th Street Summer Kickoff

The 16th Street Summer Kickoff is happening this weekend in Denver! The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, restaurants, sports activities, a petting zoo, beer garden and much more! There will also be speed climbing along 16th Street. More information here.

The Pilgrimage of Pints

Dating back to 2016, the Pilgrimage is a self-guided brewery, meadery, and distillery tour that includes nearly 30 local businesses in the Pikes Peak region. This year's event runs from May 2 until June 13. It leads up to the annual Feast of Saint Arnold, which is a family-friendly beer festival that donates proceeds to Westside Cares, a local non-profit. Registration is free. More information here.

