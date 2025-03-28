Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 28 - March 30, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From Spring Into Victory at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) to the 'Power On Con' Sci Fi convention and toy show for 'Captain Power,' there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Spring Into Victory

The USOPM in Colorado Springs has some Olympic athlete meet-and-greets. The 'Spring Into Victory' event runs all week, offering visitors a chance to experience the thrill of the Olympic Games. For locals, the museum is also offering discounted admission Saturday, making it a budget-friendly option for spring break fun. More information here.

WATCH: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosting Olympic athlete meet-and-greets this spring break

Power On Con

Power On Con is the premier Sci Fi convention and Toy Show focused on the television show and toys of 'Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future.' The event runs from midnight to 11:55 p.m. starting Friday and ending on Sunday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. Don't miss out on meeting Captain Power himself, Tim Dunigan! Tickets start at $30. More information here.

Shen Yun

The performance that captures the grandeur of China's ancient, divinely-inspired culture returns to Colorado Springs this weekend! The event will be held at the Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Friday's show starts at 7 p.m., Saturday's show is at 2 p.m., and Sunday's performance will start at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $98. More information here.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues this Saturday at Ball Arena! The regular season is winding down and both teams are making a push for the playoffs. The Avs look to continue their winning ways and end the Blues eight game winning streak. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $98. More information here.

___





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.