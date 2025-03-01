Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 1st - 2nd, 2025

Watch Our Previous Coverage From The Annual Tradition

Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From taking in the excitement of Ski Joring, to art markets, there is something for everyone this weekend.

Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade

It is Carnivale season in Manitou this weekend. Get ready by dawning those beads and prepare for the annual parade to make its way down Manitou Avenue starting at 1:00 p.m. Expect live music, the Mumbo Gumbo Jumbo cook-off, and much more fun activities. Click for everything you need to know here.

Grindhouse Grappling Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Benefit

A local Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Pueblo is inviting local competitors to compete for youth programs in Pueblo. The tournament taking place on Sunday will see nearly 50 kids, and 10 adult teams of 3, and has 2 super fights scheduled. All proceeds go to Brad's House for local programs. Learn more here.

Starting Line Saturday With The USOPM

Up for a little history and some face-to-face time with some Olympic athletes? Make your way down for the monthly Starting Line Saturday with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. On the first Saturday of each month, the USOPM says between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. people can meet Delaney Schnell a 2020 Olympic silver medalist in diving. Learn more about the event here.

Leadville Ski Joring

A crossover where the west meets the mountains is a sport unlike any other that will take center stage in the historic mining town of Leadville this weekend. Prepare yourself as participants get ready to fly through town on skis in tow behind a cowboy and their trusty steed. Learn more here.

Steel and Timber Art Market

Looking for something a little a more slower pace? Check out this afternoon of local artists and craftsmanship at the Steel and Timber art market. Presented by Rogue Squirrel Designs, expect wood art, permanent jewelry, and special pottery pieces. Learn more here.

