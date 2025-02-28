Manitou Carnivale Parade kicks off on Saturday, celebrating Mardi Gras weekend

MANITOU SPRINGS — Get ready for a beloved Manitou Springs tradition this weekend - the Manitou Carnivale Parade!

The parade celebrates Mardi Gras weekend in its full color with the Mumbo Gumbo Jumbo Cook-Off and the Carnivale Parade on Saturday, March 1.

This year's theme is Cirque du Manitou, blending traditional Mardi Gras attire and classic masquerade elements.

Live music by the Tidal Breeze Hot Five Jazz band will begin at 10:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

Before the parade begins, the Mumbo Gumbo Jumbo Cook-Off is starting at 8:00 a.m. for competitors, but the tasting doesn't begin until 11:00 a.m. Competitors are expected to make at least five gallons of gumbo, so there should be plenty to go around!

Attendees can purchase gumbo tasters for 75¢ a piece. First, second, and third-place winners will be announced.

The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park (502 Manitou Ave) and will end at Soda Springs Park (1070 Manitou Ave).

Road Closures and Detours:

Manitou Avenue will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Westbound traffic will detour onto Old Mans Trail, leading to El Paso Boulevard and Lover’s Lane. Eastbound traffic from Ruxton Avenue will detour onto Osage Avenue.



City of Manitou Springs

Parking information:

Free parking at Fields Park (101 El Paso Blvd)

Paid parking at Hiawatha Gardens (10 Old Mans Trail)

Manitou Springs High School will offer parking from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a $10 donation to the Skills USA Club.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on this weekend's events, visit the event website.





