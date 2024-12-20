Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 20 - 22

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to Trombone Christmas, there's plenty to of festive fun this holiday weekend.

Ice Castles in Cripple Creek

The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, a popular winter attraction, are now open! Ice Castles have been operating around Colorado since 2011, but this is the second year the attraction will be in Cripple Creek. A new location for Ice Castles opens in Eagle, Colorado Friday. Tickets in Cripple Creek for general admission start at $21. More information here.

WATCH: How crews build the Cripple Creek Ice Castles

Trombone Christmas

Trombone Christmas is an annual event where local musicians come together to play trombone versions of Christmas songs. The event is open to all trombonists starting at high school age. This year's event will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunrise United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs. More information here.

WATCH: Trombone Christmas: Pairing mellow brass and holiday cheer

Colorado Springs Philharmonic Christmas Symphony

Celebrate the most one wonderful time of the year with this annual Christmas tradition! A festive sing along of holiday favorites and performances will but you in the holiday spirit. Saturday's performance is at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday's is at 2:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center. Tickets start at $47. More information here.

ElectriCritters

According to the Pueblo Zoo, ElectriCritters is the largest holiday light show in southern Colorado! ElectriCritters will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, you'll be able to take pictures with Santa until 8 p.m. Tickets start at $7 for members and $9 for non-members. More information here.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.