Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 4 - April 6, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Colorado Rockies opening weekend to the First Friday ArtWalk, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Rockies Home Opening Weekend

Baseball season is back! After a slow start, the Colorado Rockies look to get back in the win column as they return to Coors Field. The Athletics are in town for a three game series Friday through Sunday. First pitch Friday is at 2:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, and the series wraps up Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Tickets start at $14. More information here.

First Friday ArtWalks in Old Colorado City

First Friday ArtWalks are back in Old Colorado City! It's a one-of-a-kind memory for all ages. Head out to West Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th Streets from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and browse the local art galleries and studios. The event is free to attend and art pieces will be available for purchase. More information here.

Rocky Mountain Train Show

The Rocky Mountain Train Show is happening this weekend in Denver! It will be held at the National Western Complex Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show began 40 years ago when the Rocky Mountain Division of Train Collectors Association announced their first "Holiday Meet." Tickets start at $15, and admission is free for children 12 and under. More information here.

April First Friday Rollerama

The April First Friday Rollerama is an evening of free roller skating in Silverthorne! Head to the Outlets at Silverthorne Blue Village on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can enjoy music and evem learn how to pain on an expression wall. An indoor roller rink will be set up, and surrounding stores will be providing free arts and craft activities. More information here.

