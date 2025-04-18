Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 18 - April 20, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Easter EGGstravaganza to the 2025 USA Boxing International Open, there's plenty to enjoy this Easter weekend!

Easter EGGstravaganza

The Easter EGGstravaganza is an indoor celebration happening in Colorado Springs! The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the SoccerHaus Sports and Events Center. Enjoy an action-packed day of Easter egg hunts, bounce houses and more! Tickets are free, but you have to RSVP. More information here.

2025 USA Boxing International Open

The 2025 USA Boxing International Open is underway in Pueblo! The event began last week and runs through Saturday, April 19 at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Open will feature men's and women's junior, youth and elite divisions. Tickets start at $10 for a daily pass and $40 for a weekly pass. More information here.

Don Gavato

National Park Week

It's National Park Week, and to celebrate, all entrance fees will be waived this Saturday! The U.S. Department of the Interior says whether you're chasing waterfalls, hiking or walking through history, you can explore some of Colorado's best sights for free! Visitors will still need to pay a user fee for camping, boat launches and other amenities at parks. More information here.

This Saturday, in honor of National Park Week, all entrance fees are waived at national parks across the country! Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, hiking trails or walking through history, this is your chance to explore America’s best idea for free. Photo by Phillip Abrams pic.twitter.com/HaIN41q95n — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) April 15, 2025

Most Eggcellent 10K, 5K, & Easter Egg Hunt

The Most Eggcellent 10K, 5K, & Easter Egg Hunt is back in Buena Vista this Saturday! The event starts at 10 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt at McPhelemy Park, followed by the 5K and 10K from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the 5K is $38, and registration for the 10K is $64, fees not included. More information here.

___





New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week We're learning more about what led up to last week's deadly road rage crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road. New details on what led up to deadly road rage crash on I-25 last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.