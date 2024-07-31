Watch Now
Fremont County Fair in Florence celebrates its 100th year, runs through Saturday

FLORENCE — A southern Colorado county fair has reached a milestone! The Fremont County Fair in Florence is celebrating its 100th year.

News5 was there Tuesday as kids presented their goats in competition. We spoke with one family about what the fair means to them.

"My family has been leaders for four generations, these are the third generation of showing in the fair," said Kristina Brubaker. "So, it really means a lot to us just to keep it going and keep it active and... we're bringing a lot of new activities this year and just trying to make a bigger tubing the 100th year."

The fair runs through Saturday. For a list of events happening, visit the Fremont County Fair's website.

