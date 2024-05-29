Free Fishing Weekend in Colorado is approaching, no license is required

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says it's a great time to try fishing in Colorado as the fish are starting to bite at all waters across the state!

CPW is inviting anglers of all ages to participate in Free Fishing Weekend, which is happening on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. CPW says this weekend is a great way to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado's opportunities to fish.

WATCH: Colorado free fishing weekend & safety

According to CPW, a license or Habitat Stamp is not required for Free Fishing Weekend, but they say all other rules and regulations apply.

Every year in March, in preparation for fishing season, CPW stocks Lake Pueblo with Walleye.

WATCH: Walleye stocked in Lake Pueblo

To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend, visit CPW's website.

