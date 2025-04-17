Free Denver Nuggets pep rally happening Thursday evening ahead of playoffs

DENVER — Thursday, Denver Nuggets fans will have a chance to get hyped up ahead of round one of the NBA playoffs.

A free pep rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. in McGregor Square, which is located next to Coors Field.

There will be live music, a dance show, and free merchandise.

The Nuggets, who are the number four seed in the West, will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in game one of the Western Conference First Round.

___





Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28. Asking locals if a no sit-lie ordinance would help or hurt Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.