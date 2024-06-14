Free admission for fathers this Sunday for the Pikes Peak Highway

EL PASO COUNTY — This Sunday is Father's Day, and if you want to go up to the top of American's mountain, there's a special deal.

Only on Sunday, all fathers get free admission to the Pikes Peak Highway. This is usually $15 per person.

A reminder, if you would like to go to the top, you must have a reservation. Otherwise, you will be stopped before you get there.

To make your timed-entry reservation, visit Pikes Peak Colorado's website.

Last year, the Pikes Peak Highway celebrated a 75-year milestone.

75 years of operating the Pikes Peak Highway

