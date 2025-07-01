Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fountain Pride event grows bigger in its third year

As Pride Month comes to a close, the Fountain community in El Paso County celebrated with a vibrant gathering outside Olde Town Coffee Shop! Now in its third year, the event has blossomed from an intimate gathering of just 20 people to over 100 attendees this year, thanks to organizer Liz Rosenbaum.
Posted

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Fountain's Pride celebration marked the end of Pride Month with its largest turnout yet as more than 100 people gathered outside Olde Town Coffee Shop on Sunday.

According to the event's founder Liz Rosenbaum, Fountain Pride enters its third year, growing significantly from when only 20 people attended the inaugural celebration.

"So as an ally, I knew that a lot of my friends weren't feeling comfortable here, and so I hosted a Pride event to say, here's all your allies, and we want you to feel comfortable. And since then, the events have gotten bigger," said Rosenbaum.

What started as a small gathering has expanded to include organizations like PFLAG and Progressive Veterans.

Rosenbaum plans to continue growing the event and hopes to eventually move it to a park to accommodate the increasing attendance.

