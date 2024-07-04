Watch Now
Fountain Creek Nature Center is hosting a series of events this month

Linda Michel
A great view of Pikes Peak from the Fountain Creek Nature Center
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 03, 2024

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Creek Nature Center is hosting a series of events this month. The nature center is located on Pepper Grass Lane near the intersection of US 85 and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

The list of events is below:

Mindfulness Practices for Photography and Creativity:
Saturday, July 13, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Explore ways to improve your photography and creativity with photographer Mike Pach. The workshop will consist of three segments, a lecture, outdoor practices and sharing experiences. All skill levels and camera types, including cell phones, are welcome. Prepaid $25 per person registration is required.

Nature Adventures: Crazy About Cottonwoods:
Thursday and Friday, July 18 and 19, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Children ages 3-6 with an adult will enjoy puppet shows, crafts, hands-on activities and discovery time on a trail. Prepaid $3 per person registration, including siblings and adults, is required.

Annual Firefly Celebration & Night Hike:
Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20, 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

In previous years, lightning bugs have been spotted in the wetlands near the nature center! Learn about fireflies, make a craft, and hike to find fireflies in the park. The nature center says the recommended ages for this event is five and up. Prepaid $5 per person/$4 per member is required.

2's & 3's Outdoors: Butterfly Boogie:
Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26, 9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Explore nature with your two or three-year-old through activities, a story, and a short hike. Prepaid $3 per person registration, including siblings and adults is required.

Monarch Pinning Workshop:
Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

With the milkweed in full bloom, the nature center says they are noticing monarchs passing through the park on their multi-generational migration to Mexico for the winter. Learn about these insects and how to pin a specimen to take home and keep! Prepaid $30 per person registration is required. To register for this event, visit Cronk Art & Curiosities website.

To register for these events, visit El Paso County's website. Watch more from the area below.

