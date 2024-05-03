Fort Carson hosting Taco Trot and Spring Flea Market Saturday

FORT CARSON, Colo. — It's an eventful weekend at Fort Carson! The Taco Trot is combining with their Spring Flea Market Saturday.

Both events are happening on post at Iron Horse Park.

This year's Taco Trot includes a 5k and 1-mile walk. The race starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and is followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers say both events are promoting health and fitness this Cinco de Mayo weekend. While the race is happening, the flea market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for the Taco Trot is free. For more information about the Taco Trot, visit Fort Carson's website.

