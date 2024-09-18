Fort Carson hosting Military Retiree/Spouse Appreciation Day Saturday

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will host its 2024 Military Retiree/Spouse Appreciation Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be at The HUB, which is located on the Mountain Post.

The event provides retired Soldiers, surviving spouses and their families with an opportunity to change the following:



retirement benefits and entitlements

major Army programs

initiatives

Services in attendance will include the following:

medical wellness

TRICARE

legal assistance

Department of Veterans Affairs

ID card services

BENEFEDS

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

Defense Commissary Agency

“This event is about honor and gratitude to our retirees and their families and providing the information and resources on the local installations that serve and assist our retiree community,” said Nick Palarino, chair of the Fort Carson Retiree Council. “This day is about thanking the retirees and their families for their service, reconnecting them with fellow retirees, and helping them explore the benefits and services available to them."

The event is free to attend, but you must have a valid federal photo ID to access the Mountain Post.

