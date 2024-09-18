Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

Fort Carson hosting Military Retiree/Spouse Appreciation Day Saturday

Fort Carson
US Army
Fort Carson
Posted

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will host its 2024 Military Retiree/Spouse Appreciation Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be at The HUB, which is located on the Mountain Post.

The event provides retired Soldiers, surviving spouses and their families with an opportunity to change the following:

  • retirement benefits and entitlements
  • major Army programs
  • initiatives

Services in attendance will include the following:

  • medical wellness
  • TRICARE
  • legal assistance
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • ID card services
  • BENEFEDS
  • Army and Air Force Exchange Service
  • Defense Commissary Agency

“This event is about honor and gratitude to our retirees and their families and providing the information and resources on the local installations that serve and assist our retiree community,” said Nick Palarino, chair of the Fort Carson Retiree Council. “This day is about thanking the retirees and their families for their service, reconnecting them with fellow retirees, and helping them explore the benefits and services available to them."
The event is free to attend, but you must have a valid federal photo ID to access the Mountain Post.

___



County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court

Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story.

35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community