Food Truck Tuesdays start this week at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) and the City of Colorado Springs will kick off Food Truck Tuesdays on June 4.

The weekly event features ten rotating food trucks serving a variety of foods every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through August 20.

“Throughout the HVAC Renovation and Building Restoration project, we wanted to maintain a presence with the Colorado Springs community,” said Matt Mayberry, CSPM Director. “Food Truck Tuesdays is an annual tradition to bring the community together in downtown Colorado Springs and we are thrilled to gather the community for another summer season.”

The Food Trucks that will be at the event on June 4 are listed below:



American Seoul Food

Campfire Coffee

Ciao Down

Go Fish

Josh & John’s Ice Cream

La Tapatia Tacos

Lucy I’m Home

Lumpia House

Porkbutt BBQ

Vintage Scoops

