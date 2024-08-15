Five Colorado ski resorts announce opening dates Wednesday

COLORADO — Although it's August, winter is not far away. Some ski resorts in Colorado have announced their opening day plans!

Below is a list of resorts and their opening dates, weather permitting:



Keystone Resort: mid-October

Breckenridge Ski Resort: November 8

Vail Mountain: November 15

Beaver Creek Resort: November 27

Crested Butte Mountain Resort: November 27

An Epic Pass is now available for purchase. Right now, they are $75-$95, but prices will increase on September 2. For more information and to purchase a pass, visit the Epic Pass website.

The five ski resorts are adding to their guest experiences. Vail Mountain has added a new space with culinary offerings, and Keystone Resort is transforming its River Run base area with the new Kindred Resort, which will feature residences and a Rock Resorts-branded hotel.

Men's and women's ski racing at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup race will take place at Beaver Creek Resort in December.

Ullr Fest is happening at the Breckenridge Ski Resort from December 12 to December 14. You can pursue discovery at the Crested Butte Mountain Resort's Extreme Resort.

