First annual Guns & Hoses Ranch Rodeo tickets go on sale next week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Norris Penrose Rodeo Legacy Foundation and C&L Productions for the first annual Guns & Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo.

The rodeo is a celebration of western heritage and a salute to first responders in the Pikes Peak region.

Each team is made up of five first responders and military members. Each team will also have a cowboy who will ride on horseback while the others are on foot.

Teams will battle it out in four timed events. The winning team will walk away with the following:



bragging rights

shiny belt buckles

winning it all for their chosen charity that supports law enforcement

The rodeo is happening June 28 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center, which is located off of the I-25 and West Cimarron Street interchange.



From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a touch-a-truck event were the young, or young at heart, can climb into patrol cars and fire engines.

The rodeo will happen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where you can watch the teams hustle, rope and race. Professional bull riding will follow the rodeo.

Tickets are $20, and they go on sale Wednesday. To purchase yours, click here.

