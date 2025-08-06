Families with children can now be part of discounted Ski Passport Program

COLORADO (KOAA) — More families with children who love to ski or snowboard can now be part of Colorado Ski Country's discounted Multi-Mountain Pass, which is designed just for kids!

It's called the Ski Passport Program. In the past it's been open for third and sixth graders, but this year, the discounted pass is open to kindergarten through sixth graders.

The Ski Passport gets children access to four days each at the following 19 participating Colorado resorts:



Arapahoe Basin

Aspen Highlands

Aspen Mountain

Buttermilk

Ski Cooper

Copper Mountain

Echo Mountain

Eldora Mountain Resort

Granby Ranch

Howelsen Hill Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area

Monarch Mountain

Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Purgatory Resort

Snowmass

Steamboat

Sunlight Mountain Resort

Telluride Ski Resort

Winter Park Resort

Prices range between $67 and $72, depending on the child's grade level.

___

