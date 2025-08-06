Families with children can now be part of discounted Ski Passport Program

COLORADO (KOAA) — More families with children who love to ski or snowboard can now be part of Colorado Ski Country's discounted Multi-Mountain Pass, which is designed just for kids!
It's called the Ski Passport Program. In the past it's been open for third and sixth graders, but this year, the discounted pass is open to kindergarten through sixth graders.
The Ski Passport gets children access to four days each at the following 19 participating Colorado resorts:
- Arapahoe Basin
- Aspen Highlands
- Aspen Mountain
- Buttermilk
- Ski Cooper
- Copper Mountain
- Echo Mountain
- Eldora Mountain Resort
- Granby Ranch
- Howelsen Hill Ski Area
- Loveland Ski Area
- Monarch Mountain
- Powderhorn Mountain Resort
- Purgatory Resort
- Snowmass
- Steamboat
- Sunlight Mountain Resort
- Telluride Ski Resort
- Winter Park Resort
Prices range between $67 and $72, depending on the child's grade level.
