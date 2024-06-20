Everything you need to know ahead of the annual Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Western Street Breakfast is set to take over Downtown Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Streets will be closed off and filled with hay bales, and Fort Carson soldiers will be cooking up a hot breakfast.

Below are the street closures you need to know about. The roads will be closed from 5 a.m. until noon:



Pikes Peak Avenue between North Cascade Avenue and North Corona Street

North Tejon Street between East Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue

Last year, military members fed 10,000 people during the breakfast.

The street breakfast raises money each year to support local military and their families. It also pays homage to what our area was founded on.

The breakfast is Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and North Tejon Street. It's $5 a plate.

Earlier this month, the City of Colorado Springs held its official invitation to the public.

News5's Brie Groves is emceeing this year's breakfast, and Jake Walker will be there live all morning long. Be sure to stop by and say hi!

For more information, visit the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast's website.

