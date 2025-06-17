Everything you need to know about this year's Western Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The annual Western Street Breakfast is set to take over Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday morning!

WHAT IS THE WESTERN STREET BREAKFAST?

The event is a great kickoff to the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and is one one of the most iconic celebrations of the deep-rooted Western heritage in Colorado Springs.

The street breakfast raises money each year to support local military and their families. It also pays homage to what our area was founded on.

WHEN IS THE WESTERN STREET BREAKFAST?

The breakfast is Wednesday, June 18 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and North Tejon Street. It's $5 a plate and kids under the age of five eat free.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangeretters will depart on horseback at 8 a.m.

ENTERTAINMENT

You can grab a hay bale and listen to live music from the following:



Flying W Wranglers

Exit West

students from the Colorado Springs Conservatory



The Sweetwater Native American dancers will also be there to thrill and amaze. There will also be an appearance from Girl of the West.



ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN

There will be a Kids Western Dress-Up contest so pull out your cowboy hats, boots, jeans and bandannas. There will also be a Kids Corral, which includes the following:



petting zoo

roping the hay bale

gunslinger

trick roper

ROAD CLOSURES

Streets will be closed off and Fort Carson soldiers will be cooking up a hot breakfast.

Below are the street closures you need to know about. The roads will be closed from 5 a.m. until noon:



Pikes Peak Avenue between North Cascade Avenue and North Corona Street

North Tejon Street between East Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue



PARKING

Accessible parking can be found on North Cascade Avenue in front of Phantom Canyon Brewing Company.

On Wednesday, several metered parking spots will be temporarily designated as accessible parking from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Additional parking can be found in various city and county parking garages in Downtown Colorado Springs.

MORE ABOUT THE BREAKFAST

Earlier this month, the City of Colorado Springs held its official invitation to the public.

News5's Brie Groves will be live at this year's breakfast all morning long. Be sure to stop by and say hi!

For more information, visit the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast's website.

___

Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done. Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.