Everything you need to know about the 2025 Air Force Academy graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The United States Air Force Academy's graduation is happening on Thursday, May 29. Here's what you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

Tickets for the general public are now available. The academy says that 3,000 free tickets will be available at two locations:



Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce on 2nd Street in Monument. Open Monday–Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Visit COS at the corner of South Cascade Avenue and Cimarron Street – Open every day between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the event graduation ceremonies relocate indoors for any reason, these publicly-held tickets will not be honored, according to the United States Air Force Academy.

Attendees without a DoD ID card will need to register for base access by clicking here.

Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink has the honor of addressing the 2025 Cadet class as they transition into becoming commissioned officers.

A main attraction for many people during the graduation is watching the Air Force Academy Thunderbirds take flight and perform a flyover at the end of the graduation ceremony.

The Thunderbirds will arrive on Tuesday, May 27. They will conduct a survey mission over the Academy from noon to 2:30 p.m. before landing at Peterson Space Force Base.

On Wednesday, the Thunderbirds will practice over Falcon Stadium from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by their air show practice from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Falcon Stadium and surrounding parking lots will be closed on Wednesday.

The following roads will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Stadium Blvd. from Pine Dr. to North Gate Blvd.

Community Center Dr. from E. Douglass Dr. to Stadium Blvd.

Academy Dr. from Lot 6 to Stadium Blvd.

Parade Loop from USAFA Cemetery to Stadium Blvd.

Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

There may be additional road closures and adjustments to traffic patterns for the ceremony. Delays are expected on I-25 near the North Academy Boulevard interchange on graduation day.

As mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, road closures and traffic detours are planned on base when the Thunderbirds are flying. Drivers are reminded not to stop along I-25 or any roads to watch the Thunderbirds.

In addition, riding a bicycle is not allowed on base from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Parking for graduation will be at Falcon Stadium. It is recommended that you arrive early. Gates to the Air Force Academy and stadium open at 6 a.m. Once the ceremony begins, you will not be permitted to enter.

See the map below for the various available parking lots. ADA parking is located near Lot 5. The Air Force Academy says all individuals who need it must enter from the North Gate and be prepared to turn right onto Academy Drive before the stadium.

United States Air Force Academy

More information on graduation can be found online.

Information from the U.S. Air Force Academy

Base Entry Guidelines

All vehicles entering the base are subject to inspection/search by security personnel and you may be asked to show proof of insurance, a valid vehicle registration, and a rental car agreement.

Guests should refrain from bringing large bags, coolers, backpacks, or other items that will require additional scrutiny or searches from security personnel. The North and South Gate will be open for guests on graduation day for travel to the stadium.

KOAA

Allowed/Prohibited Items at Parade Field and Falcon Stadium

All persons and their personal belongings are subject to an inspection, which may result in a search. The Academy is not responsible for items left at the gates or in the trash receptacles.

Storage of prohibited items is not available, and security personnel will ask visitors to store the item in their vehicle.

On the day of graduation, entry into the stadium is not permitted once the ceremony begins, and guests may not depart the stadium until the Air Force Thunderbirds complete their aerial demonstration. Tailgate parties are not allowed on base.

Items allowed at Stillman Parade Field and Falcon Stadium



Food is allowed, but must be displayed in a transparent one gallon Ziploc bag. Each ticketholder may have only one one gallon Ziploc.

Sunscreen is permitted but restricted to a six-ounce or less tube. Bottles and aerosol sprays are not allowed into the stadium.

Factory-sealed transparent soft plastic water bottles are restricted to 24 ounces in size. Water is the only beverage permitted to be carried into the parade field or stadium. Exceptions may be made for visitors with medical conditions and for infants.

Infant diaper bags and carrier packs are permitted when an infant is present.

Click here for more information on approved handbags.

Prohibited Items

Oxygen bottles are prohibited. However, oxygen bottles prescribed by a physician are authorized.

Illegal substances, including marijuana, which is illegal on federal property.

Firearms, knives, box cutters, scissors or any weapon.

Alcohol, glass containers, bottles, cans, aerosol sprays, hard-sided (or Nalgene) plastic bottles.

Handbags larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

Backpacks, including bota bags, wineskins and camelbacks.

Laser pointers, fireworks or any item deemed unsafe by security personnel.

Unapproved banners or signs larger than 18 by 24 inches.

Pets. Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant service animals are allowed.

Any artificial noisemaker.

Baby seats or large strollers. Collapsible strollers are allowed.

Seatbacks wider than 19 inches. No armrests.

For more information about this year's graduation, visit the United States Air Force Academy's website.

