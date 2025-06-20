Everything you need to know about the 103rd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Every year, cars travel 12.4 miles of more than 156 turns to a finish line that's higher than 14,000 feet. The 103rd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) is happening Sunday!

What is the PPIHC?

PPIHC, also known as the Race to the Clouds, is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of America's Mountain.

There are different divisions for the race, which feature a wide variety of vehicles.

PPHIC Preps

This month, racers have been testing, practicing, and qualifying for the race.

When is the PPHIC?

The Race to the Clouds begins at 7:30 a.m. and is anticipated to end at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Following the conclusion of the race, there will be a Parade of Champions.

The only tickets still available for the race are to ride up the mountain in a fan bus. Tickets start at $245, and a ticket to PPHIC is included. For ticketing information, click here.

Fan Fest

Fans can also attend the free Fan Fest on Friday! The event brings people to Downtown Colorado Springs to experience a 10-block street party where fans can check out vehicles daring to make the trek up America's Mountain. The Fan Fest will happen rain or shine from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, autograph signing will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

PPHIC Schedule

You can view a full schedule of events below or by clicking here:

For more information about the race and Fan Fest, visit PPIHC's website.

