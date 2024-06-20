Everything you need to know about the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year, cars travel 12.4 miles of more than 156 turns to a finish line that's higher than 14,000 feet. The 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is happening Sunday.

PPIHC, also known as The Race to the Clouds, is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of America's Mountain.

Earlier this year, organizers of the PPIHC held a concert to benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Services Center.

Last year, 70 drivers made the trek up America's Mountain.

Tickets are sold out for the race, but fans can still attend the Fan Fest on Friday. The event brings more than 35,000 people to experience the 10-block street party.

The Fan Fest will happen rain or shine from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs.

For more information about the race and Fan Fest, visit PPIHC's website.

